IDF destroys rocket launchers located in Khan Yunis humanitarian zone

By JNS

Israeli Air Force fighter jets in recent days attacked three Hamas rocket launchers embedded in the humanitarian zone in western Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the military said on Monday.

The posts were used to fire at southern Israel throughout the war, which entered into its seventh month on Sunday.

No civilians were harmed during the operation. The IDF emphasized that it confirmed that noncombatants were evacuated from the area before the precision strikes were conducted.

Hamas rocket launch posts were found embedded inside a humanitarian area in western Khan Yunis. The IDF confirmed the evacuation of civilians before IAF fighter jets precisely struck the 3 rocket launch posts. This is just another example of Hamas’ exploitation of the civilian… pic.twitter.com/NVkRL3UawK — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 8, 2024

“This is another example of Hamas’ exploitation of humanitarian compounds and areas for its terrorist activities and its use of the civilian population as a human shield,” the IDF said.

On Monday, a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip exploded in an open area near Kibbutz Re’im in the Eshkol region. There were no casualties or damage reported.

On Sunday, three launches were identified from Khan Yunis shortly after it was reported that Israeli ground forces had completely left the southern Gaza Strip after a four-month operation in the city, a former Hamas stronghold.

The enemy projectiles hit open areas.

“Following this, IAF aircraft struck the post from which the launches were carried out, along with additional terrorist infrastructure located in the vicinity of the launch post,” the military said.