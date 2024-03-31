Hamas is ‘collapsing,’ captured terrorists tell Israel

Palestinian mourners and gunmen wave the green Hamas flag at the funeral of a Palestinian terrorist who was killed in an Israeli military raid in Nur Shams, October 20, 2023. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Hamas paying ‘very heavy’ price, Israeli Defense Minister says, citing testimony by captured terrorists.

By World Israel News Staff

The Hamas terror organization is suffering heavy losses and is collapsing in on itself, captured terrorists have told their Israeli interrogators, according to Israel’s defense minister.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) met with IDF soldiers at the 98th Division’s headquarters Sunday, and held an operational assessment.

During his visit, Gallant discussed Israel’s recent gains in its ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, saying that testimonials by terrorists captured in the IDF’s massive raid on Shifa Hospital in Gaza City highlighted the decline of Hamas’ operational capabilities.

“The group is collapsing from within,” Gallant said captured terrorists have told Israeli security officials.

“In the last week or two, hundreds of terrorists have been captured and what they say about what happened to them tells the whole story. They say that Hamas is collapsing from within. The prices they pay are very heavy.”

“In the last few days, we have also seen very great progress, both in the terrorists in the field, and with more senior commanders, even very senior ones,” Gallant continued.

Shifa Hospital, the local headquarters for Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip prior to the Israeli invasion of Gaza, was reoccupied by Hamas forces in recent months, Israeli security officials said earlier this month.

On the night of March 18th, the IDF launched a massive, multi-day raid on the hospital, sparking running gun battles with terrorists inside and outside of the facility.

Hundreds of terrorists were killed during the operation, with over 800 others arrested.

IDF chief spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters on March 25th that the operation in Shifa Hospital had “a huge effect on Hamas and Islamic Jihad,” adding that it was the most enemy combatants killed and captured in a single raid in the war, which will cause “severe damage” to terror organizations in the northern Gaza Strip.