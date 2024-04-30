Biden lawyers: Investigate American IDF soldiers, end aid to Israel

Attorneys from Justice, State Departments urge Biden to end military aid to Israel and launch probes, prosecutions targeting U.S.-Israeli soldiers.

By World Israel News Staff

A group of attorneys, including at least 20 who are currently working under the Biden administration, signed an open letter calling for Washington to investigate American citizens who served in the Israeli army and halt all military aid to Israel.

Signatories to the letter include lawyers from the Department of Homeland Security, State Department, and Justice Department, along with lawyers from the European Commission and others working in private practice.

The letter, which was viewed by news outlet Politico, claims that Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip do not abide by international law, which would obligate the U.S. to halt military aid and funding to the country.

“The law is clear and aligned with the majority of Americans who believe the U.S. should cease arms shipments to Israel until it stops its military operation in Gaza,” the letter reads, though it did not provide proof for its claim that most U.S. citizens are in favor of ending military aid.

The Politico report also indicated that the letter urged “the Justice Department to investigate whether any U.S. citizens serving in the Israeli military may have committed war crimes that could be prosecuted under U.S. law.”

Tens of thousands of IDF soldiers are thought to hold U.S. citizenship. This marks the first time that U.S.-Israeli nationals have been subject to the threat of investigation and prosecution in the U.S. for their military service.

In recent weeks, Holland, France, and South Africa have launched investigations into their own citizens who have served in the IDF. Notably, South Africa has even threatened that nationals who were members of the Israeli army will be automatically arrested, should they visit the country.

“This is a moment where the U.S. government is violating its own laws and policy,” an anonymous Department of Justice staffer told Politico.

“The administration may be seeing silence or only a handful of resignations, but they are really not aware of the magnitude of discontent and dissent among the rank and file.”