UK sets new record for anti-Semitic incidents in 2019

Demonstration organized by the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism in London, April 8, 2018. (AP/Dominic Lipinski)

Anti-Semitism on social media was the most common form of abuse in 2019.

By World Israel News Staff

Once again the Jewish population in the United Kingdom has been subjected to an unprecedented number of anti-Semitic incidents.

According to an annual study by The Community Security Trust (CST), a total of 1,805 anti-Semitic incidents were reported in 2019, an increase of seven percent from 2018.

“2019 was another difficult year for British Jews and it is no surprise that recorded anti-Semitic incidents reached yet another high,” said CST Chief Executive David Delew.

“It is clear that both social media and mainstream politics are places where anti-Semitism and racism need to be driven out, if things are to improve in the future,” he added.

Although the rise of the far-left Labour party contributed significantly to the numbers, the report notes that members of the far-right’s contribution to anti-Semitism could not be ignored.

Every month more than 100 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded, with February and December being the highest months with 182 and 184 respectively.

Of the 330 anti-Semitic incidents “the offender or offenders made reference to Hitler, the Nazis, the Holocaust, employed discourse based on the Nazi period, and/or punctuated their abuse with a Nazi salute or the depiction of a swastika,” the report says.

The report also notes that social media anti-Semitism was the most common form of abuse in 2019 with an 82% rise compared to 384 in 2018.

Destruction and vandalism of Jewish property rose by 11 percent compared to the 79 incidents in 2018.

One hundred twenty-two anti-Semitic incidents took place in Jewish schools targeting schoolchildren and staff, compared to 96 incidents in 2018.

In response to the figures, British Home Secretary Priti Patel said “It’s appalling that we have seen another increase of sickening abuse against the Jewish community. We need to do much more to tackle anti-Semitism and the intolerance this creates across society.”

“As Home Secretary, I am pushing for greater collaboration, both across government, policing, the courts and community groups, to remove this shameful stain on our society,” he said.

Louise Hay, the shadow policing minister and vice-chair of the all-party parliamentary group against anti-Semitism, called the report a “depressing reading.”

“It is shameful the Jewish community has been subjected to another year of racist abuse. We are beyond a stage of saying that more has to be done. We require immediate action,” she said.