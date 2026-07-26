UN chief visits Syria for first time in 17 years as country reopens to world

UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Damascus on Saturday for the first visit by a UN chief to Syria in 17 years, signaling growing international engagement with the country’s new leadership after the fall of the Assad regime.

The visit comes after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met US President Donald Trump, signed a new pipeline agreement linking Iraq to Syria’s Mediterranean coast, and secured the easing of international sanctions. Guterres said the UN stands with Syria at a “pivotal moment,” while Syrian officials urged greater international support for reconstruction and the country’s return to the global community.

The visit also coincides with major restoration work in Aleppo’s UNESCO-listed Old City, as Damascus says 3.5 million Syrians have returned home and reconstruction has become the government’s top priority after more than a decade of civil war.