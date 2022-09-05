UNBELIEVABLE: Driver gives dog the wheel on central Israeli road September 5, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/unbelievable-driver-gives-dog-the-wheel-on-central-israeli-road/ Email Print A 35-year-old man from the Arab-Israeli village of Ein Naqquba in the center of the country was arrested for putting his dog at the wheel, Kan News reports. תיעוד: בן 35 מעין נקובא נעצר לאחר שנתן לכלבו לנהוג ברכב@VeredPelman (תיעוד: דוברות המשטרה) pic.twitter.com/Cte8YlNxmh — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 5, 2022 Arab IsraelisarrestDogs