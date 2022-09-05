Search

UNBELIEVABLE: Driver gives dog the wheel on central Israeli road

A 35-year-old man from the Arab-Israeli village of Ein Naqquba in the center of the country was arrested for putting his dog at the wheel, Kan News reports.