US Secretary of State Blinken to arrive in Israel this month

The goal of the visit is to “coordinate expectations” between the Biden and Netanyahu administrations.

By JNS

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is scheduled to visit Israel toward the end of January, Israeli media reported on Monday.

The goal of the visit is to “coordinate expectations” between the Biden and Netanyahu administrations, as well as to prepare the ground for a visit by Netanyahu to the United States, which is likely to take place this year, according to the reports.

The Biden administration has formulated a working plan to deal with the new Israeli government, based on the principle that Netanyahu will be held fully accountable by Washington for his government’s actions, according to Politico. The U.S. has expressed displeasure with some of the new governments partners, particularly Otzma Yehudit party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir..

Last week, Blinken called newly appointed Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to congratulate him on his inauguration, telling him during the call that the nuclear deal with Iran is dead, according to Israel Hayom.

Blinken also reportedly said that the U.S. plans to get European countries on board with the goal of tightening economic sanctions on Iran.

Cohen welcomed the positions expressed by Blinken and repeated Israel’s own position regarding the need to increase pressure on Iran and avoid a return to the nuclear agreement.