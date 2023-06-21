WATCH: Aftermath of deadly terror attack in Eli – community ‘will fight and build’ June 21, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-aftermath-of-deadly-terror-attack-in-eli-community-will-fight-and-build/ Email Print Eliana Passenteen, director of the International Desk for the Binyamin Regional Council Director and a former resident of Eli, discusses with ILTV the aftermath of Tuesday’s massacre and demands that the international community condemn the attack as a brutal act of terror. Judea and SamariaPalestinian terrorSamaria