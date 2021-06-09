Search

WATCH: Aid from Cairo met with skepticism in Gaza

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-aid-from-cairo-met-with-skepticism-in-gaza/
Email Print

Egyptian engineers, building crews and equipment are flowing into the Gaza Strip, thus beginning the process of laying a foundation for reconstruction efforts following Israel’s Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, but the aid is being met with skepticism about Cairo’s intentions.