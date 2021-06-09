WATCH: Aid from Cairo met with skepticism in Gaza June 9, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-aid-from-cairo-met-with-skepticism-in-gaza/ Email Print Egyptian engineers, building crews and equipment are flowing into the Gaza Strip, thus beginning the process of laying a foundation for reconstruction efforts following Israel’s Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, but the aid is being met with skepticism about Cairo’s intentions. Egyptgaza stripHamasOperation Guardian of the Walls