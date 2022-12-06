WATCH: ‘All extremes agree on one thing, and they always have: The Jew is the problem’ December 6, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-all-extremes-agree-on-one-thing-and-they-always-have-the-jew-is-the-problem/ Email Print Whether on the left or the right, blacks or whites, the extremists agree that the Jews are the problem, and the Jewish community has to make changes to combat this reality, says Jewish-Israel rights activist Rudy Rochman. American college campusesAntisemitismRudy Rochman