WATCH: Bennett warns Ben & Jerry's of 'severe consequences' over anti-Israel boycott decision July 20, 2021

In a call with Alan Jope Tuesday, CEO of Unilever, which owns Ben & Jerry's, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made it clear that he views with utmost gravity the anti-Israel boycott decision made by the ice-cream giant.