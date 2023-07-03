WATCH: Chaos at Ben Gurion – clashes between anti-government protesters, police July 3, 2023 Tens of thousands of Israelis hold signs and wave the Israeli flag as they walk in the streets of Tel Aviv, protesting the Israeli government's planned legal reforms. Feb. 13, 2023. (Flash90/Tomer Neuberg)(Flash90/Tomer Neuberg)WATCH: Chaos at Ben Gurion – clashes between anti-government protesters, police Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-chaos-at-ben-gurion-clashes-between-anti-government-protesters-police/ Email Print Police declare the airport protest “illegal” and have made 37 arrests. #WATCH: Clashes broke out between police and anti-government protesters during a demonstration at Ben Gurion Airport after they entered the reception hall for arriving passengers. Police attempted to remove the protestors from the building. Four protestors have been arrested. pic.twitter.com/gT0YATtxms — Israel National News – Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) July 3, 2023 Protesters being dragged out of the Ben Gurion airport by police in Tel Aviv Credit: Amir Goldstein pic.twitter.com/H4Qldpk8OV — Josh Drill (@drill_josh) July 3, 2023 Pro-democracy Israeli protesters have occupied Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/TWjcWgjVl8 — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 3, 2023 anti-government protestBen Gurion AirportIsrael Judicial SystemJudicial reform