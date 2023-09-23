Search

WATCH: CNN asks Netanyahu if he’s willing to ‘blow up’ his gov’t for Saudi peace

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a Friday interview with CNN that a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia was “likely” but that the opportunity for such a deal would only be available for the next few months.

The prime minister, however, raised significant concerns about Riyadh’s demand to enrich uranium.