WATCH: CNN asks Netanyahu if he’s willing to ‘blow up’ his gov’t for Saudi peace September 23, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-cnn-asks-netanyahu-if-hes-willing-to-blow-up-his-govt-for-saudi-peace/ Email Print Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a Friday interview with CNN that a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia was “likely” but that the opportunity for such a deal would only be available for the next few months. The prime minister, however, raised significant concerns about Riyadh’s demand to enrich uranium. “Would you be willing to blow up your coalition, essentially, to get this deal with Saudi done?”Prime Minister Netanyahu: “I don't think it'll require that.”“You think they'll go along with it?”Netanyahu: “It's whether I go along with it.” pic.twitter.com/BCzRQ4MD3T — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 23, 2023 Benjamin Netanyahuiran nuclear programIsaac HerzogIsrael-Saudi relationsMohammed bin SalmanNormalizationuranium enrichmentYair LapidYuli Edelstein