WATCH: Cuomo launches ‘Progressives for Israel; ‘time for Shabbos goy to turn on the lights’

“Never again!” Disgraced former New York State governor Andrew Cuomo, speaking at the World Values Networks’ 80th commemoration of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, announced the launch of ‘Progressives for Israel.’

It was my honor to speak in support of Israel for the World Values Network’s 80th commemoration of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising @carnegiehall. And to honor the life of @RabbiShmuley‘s mother, Eleanor Esther Elka Paul.

You can view my full speech here: https://t.co/9qZebGFntq pic.twitter.com/uSU92bErBy

— Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) March 15, 2023