Search

WATCH: Dershowitz on Hamas war, antisemitism and worst president in modern history

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-dershowitz-on-hamas-war-antisemitism-and-worst-president-in-modern-history/
Email Print

Adam Scott Bellos engages in a comprehensive discussion with Professor Alan Dershowitz, tackling a range of pressing issues including Israel’s war with Hamas, rising antisemitism on American college campuses and reflections on Obama’s failed policies.