A drone with a Palestinian flag affixed to it was flown directly over Jewish Israelis at Damascus Gate, who were celebrating the reunification of Jerusalem. The police intercepted the drone after several minutes and brought it to the ground. The people who flew the drone have not yet been identified.

מתיחות שיא במצעד הדגלים: רחפן הוטס מעל שער שכם עם דגל פלסטין – והופל pic.twitter.com/PQTBvS5Oxb — וואלה! (@WallaNews) May 29, 2022