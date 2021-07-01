Search

WATCH: Emergency responders finally bring Haifa blaze under control, save several buildings

Firefighters in Haifa’s Mount Carmel region finally gained control Thursday over the flames that broke out in the area the previous day. Haifa fire service commander Hezi Levi said several buildings were saved, including a nursery.