WATCH: Fatah official announces ‘comprehensive confrontation’ with Israel

"The confrontations will not stop and the resistance will not stop," said Fatah Jenin Branch Secretary Ata Abu Rmeileh, adding that there was "joy in the streets" over the recent murder of an IDF soldier.