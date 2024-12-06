WATCH: First families moves into Israeli settlement named after IDF commander killed on Oct. 7th December 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-first-families-moves-into-israeli-settlement-named-after-idf-commander-killed-on-oct-7th/ Email Print The first families officially moved into ‘Oz Yehonatan,’ a new settlement in the Arad Valley named in honor of Lt.-Col. Yehonatan Steinberg, the legendary Israeli hero and former Nahal Brigade commander.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-06-at-01.33.50_ec69d02b.mp4 AradOz YehonatanYehonatan Steinberg