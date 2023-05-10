Search

WATCH: Gaza rockets aim at populated areas; homes, cars severely damaged

Several homes and vehicles in southern Israel were severely damaged amid heavy rocket fire from Gaza Wednesday evening.

In this video, Israel’s emergency services respond to the aftermath of a fallen rocket in the coastal city of Ashkelon.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad is aiming at civilian populated areas in order to maximize casualties.