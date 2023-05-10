WATCH: Gaza rockets aim at populated areas; homes, cars severely damaged May 10, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gaza-rockets-aim-at-populated-areas-homes-cars-severely-damaged/ Email Print Several homes and vehicles in southern Israel were severely damaged amid heavy rocket fire from Gaza Wednesday evening. In this video, Israel’s emergency services respond to the aftermath of a fallen rocket in the coastal city of Ashkelon. Palestinian Islamic Jihad is aiming at civilian populated areas in order to maximize casualties. Israel’s fire and rescue authority @102_IL respond to the aftermath of a fallen rocket in the coastal city of Ashkelon. Islamic Jihad is aiming at civilian populated areas in order to maximize casualties. #IsraelUnderFire pic.twitter.com/TriFUl9gIo — Embassy of Israel to the USA | #IsraelUSA75 (@IsraelinUSA) May 10, 2023 AshkelonPalestinian terrorRockets from Gaza