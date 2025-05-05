WATCH: Hamas is taking all the aid; we’re going to help the Gazans, says Trump May 5, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-is-taking-all-the-aid-were-going-to-help-the-gazans-says-trump/ Email Print President Donald Trump addressed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, condemning the suffering inflicted by Hamas and emphasizing that innocent civilians are starving, vowing that food will be delivered and aid is on the way to those in need.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-05-at-21.13.24_922a586d.mp4 Donald TrumpGazahumanitarian aid