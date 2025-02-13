WATCH: Hamas kills 14-year-old Palestinian while attempting to launch rocket at Israel February 13, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-kills-14-year-old-palestinian-while-attempting-to-launch-rocket-at-israel/ Email Print The IDF announced that it destroyed a rocket launcher in Gaza that had fired a rocket, which then fell from the sky, striking the street below and killing a young Palestinian.Hamas violates ceasefire again: Rocket launched at Israel fell short, killing 14-Year-Old Palestinian inside Gaza pic.twitter.com/irX3J5W36o— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) February 13, 2025 תיעוד של הרקטה ששוגרה בתוך שטח הרצועה: pic.twitter.com/uOYSXfPyav — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 13, 2025 HamasIDFrocket