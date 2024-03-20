WATCH: Hamas leader was formerly an UNRWA teacher March 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-leader-was-formerly-an-unrwa-teacher/ Email Print Terror leader Ismail Haniyeh was exposed as a former teacher of the corrupt organization UNRWA, which is under fire for terror links. Former UNRWA Official Ahmad Oueidat: Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Was a Teacher in One of Our Schools, as Was PFLP-GC Leader Talal Naji; The West Tried to Corrupt Our Curricula #Hamas @UNRWA pic.twitter.com/iox8enfmzf— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 18, 2024 Ahmad OueidatIsmail HaniyehUNRWA