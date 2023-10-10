WATCH: Hamas murdered captives shortly after their capture October 10, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-murdered-captives-shortly-after-their-capture/ Email Print Video footage and still images taken shortly afterwards show that four Israeli civilians abducted by Hamas terrorists in the town of Be’eri were murdered shortly after their capture. 🚨FOOTAGE: Video shows four Israel hostages killed by Hamas shortly after their capture. – Washington Post pic.twitter.com/Uznp6LkLGO — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 9, 2023 HamasIsraeli captivesOperation Iron Swords