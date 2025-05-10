WATCH: Hamas releases hostage propaganda video of Elkana Bohbot and Yosef Haim Ohana

Hamas published a propaganda video of Elkana Bohbot and Yosef Haim Ohana, in which Ohana is the speaker and describes hunger, pain, and an inability to sleep, claiming that Elkana is harming himself and blaming Sara Netanyahu for continuing the war.

#INTERNACIONAL | Hamás publicó un nuevo video de dos rehenes israelíes vivos en Gaza, entre ellos aparece el colombo israelí Elkana Bohbot. pic.twitter.com/U9Ry8GPSax — ÚltimaHoraCaracol (@UltimaHoraCR) May 10, 2025