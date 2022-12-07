WATCH: Head of Islamist movement in Israel praises Qatar’s proselytizing at World Cup December 7, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-head-of-islamist-movement-in-israel-praises-qatars-proselytizing-at-world-cup/ Email Print “Message for the Whole World”: In a December 5, 2022, interview with Al-Jazeera, Sheikh Raed Salah head of the Islamic Movement in Israel, praised Qatar’s da’wa (Islamic proselytizing) efforts at the 2022 World Cup. Salah received a hero’s welcome in his hometown in northern Israel in December 2021 after serving a 17-month sentence for sermons encouraging terrorism and inciting violence. Israeli Islamist Leader Sheikh Raed Salah Praises Qatar’s Proselytizing Efforts at the World Cup, Adds: Over 50 Preachers from the Jerusalem Area Are in Doha as Part of This Effort #qatar2022worldcup #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/8PFvzkHksx — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 7, 2022 al JazeeraIncitement to terrorIslamic Movement in IsraelProselytizationQatarRadical IslamRaed SalahWorld Cup