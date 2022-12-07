WATCH: Head of Islamist movement in Israel praises Qatar’s proselytizing at World Cup

“Message for the Whole World”: In a December 5, 2022, interview with Al-Jazeera, Sheikh Raed Salah head of the Islamic Movement in Israel, praised Qatar’s da’wa (Islamic proselytizing) efforts at the 2022 World Cup.

Salah received a hero’s welcome in his hometown in northern Israel in December 2021 after serving a 17-month sentence for sermons encouraging terrorism and inciting violence.