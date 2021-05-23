WATCH: ‘I thought I was going to die,’ says Jewish man assaulted by pro-Palestinian attackers in NY May 23, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-i-thought-i-was-going-to-die-says-jewish-man-assaulted-by-pro-palestinian-attackers-in-ny/ Email Print A 29-year-old Jewish man named Joseph Borgen was brutally beaten by pro-Palestinian attackers in New York on Thursday, commenting that he thought he was “going to die” during the attack. anti-SemitismHate crimeNew YorkPalestinian terror