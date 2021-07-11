WATCH: IDF rescue team departs Miami after moving sendoff, singing prayer about coming of Messiah

After two weeks of search and rescue after the collapse of the Surfside condo in Miami, the IDF team left Miami on Sunday, singing a Hebrew prayer that reaffirms belief in the coming of the Messiah. The death toll rose to 90.

A powerful moment in Surfside Florida: @IDF search and rescue team leaves the site after 2 weeks and heads back to Israel. pic.twitter.com/0xOHZ0QwGh — Yonat Friling (Frühling) (@Foxyonat) July 11, 2021