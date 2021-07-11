Search

WATCH: IDF rescue team departs Miami after moving sendoff, singing prayer about coming of Messiah

After two weeks of search and rescue after the collapse of the Surfside condo in Miami, the IDF team left Miami on Sunday, singing a Hebrew prayer that reaffirms belief in the coming of the Messiah. The death toll rose to 90.