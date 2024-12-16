WATCH: IDF uncovers mobile rocket launcher in south Lebanon December 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-uncovers-mobile-rocket-launcher-in-south-lebanon/ Email Print Soldiers from the IDF’s 769th Brigade uncovered dozens of mortar shells, anti-tank missiles, explosives, rockets, and various other military gear.1/2:IDF soldiers of the 769th Brigade located several weapon storage facilities, including a mobile rocket launcher from which numerous rockets were fired over the past year, dozens of mortar shells, anti-tank missiles, rockets, explosives & additional military equipment. pic.twitter.com/HUYdwGjoOD— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) December 16, 2024 2/2:This is footage of a mobile rocket launcher located pic.twitter.com/lhkNa2z5se — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) December 16, 2024 HezbollahIDFLebanonWeapons