WATCH: Imagine if Israel didn’t destroy Assad’s weapons in Syria

The past few days in Syria have been especially violent as the new regime, led by Abu Mohammad al-Julani, massacres minority groups in various villages across the country.

Imagine Syrian jihadists with chemical weapons, war ships or even ballistic missiles. Do you think they will hesitate to use them?

The world should thank Israel.@diploact pic.twitter.com/fI5DxN6v7u

— Jonathan Elkhoury- جوناثان الخوري (@Jonathan_Elk) March 9, 2025