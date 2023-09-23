WATCH: In rare response, Netanyahu reacts to protester in New York

The usually unflappable prime minister gestured dismissively at the protester who was shouting “shame!”

Exclusive: PM Netanyahu reacts to a protester shouting “shame” at him in the streets of NYC. We’ve never seen Netanyahu react to the protest that way in the past. It is clear how much the protests bother him. pic.twitter.com/maW9Qfxczj

— נריה קראוס Neria Kraus (@NeriaKraus) September 23, 2023