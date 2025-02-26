WATCH: Inside Gaza, supermarkets are filled to the brim

Palestinians in Gaza spoke about the food situation, with many saying that 80% of products have returned, and some even claiming that prices are now better than before the war.

Hamas TV Tours Supermarkets in the Gaza Strip, Shoppers Say: “Everything Is Back to Normal”; Stores Are Well Stocked and Prices Are Better Than They Were Before the War pic.twitter.com/tazoKXEJvB

This video was filmed in Gaza recently. The supermarket is packed with food and everyone is wearing new clothing.

There was never any genocide. pic.twitter.com/9APdKZZCN9

