Search

WATCH: Iran freezes nuclear talks until ‘Hangman of Tehran’ takes charge

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iran-freezes-nuclear-talks-until-hangman-of-tehran-takes-charge/
Email Print

Nuclear talks in Vienna between world powers and the Ayatollah regime in Iran come to a standstill as Tehran reportedly freezes negotiations until mid-August at the earliest, when new Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi takes office.