WATCH: Iranian anti-government protests reignited after teen beaten unconscious by morality police October 4, 2023

16-year-old Armita Garawand in a coma amid suspicions she was beaten unconscious by Iran's modesty police. The incident reignited anti-regime protests first sparked last year by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini under similar circumstances to the incident involving Garawand.