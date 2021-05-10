WATCH: IRGC commander says Quds Force has mastered art of defeating America May 10, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-irgc-commander-says-quds-force-has-mastered-art-of-defeating-america/ Email Print Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp Commander-in-Chief General Hossein Salami said that the Quds Force has mastered the art of defeating America’s policy, strategy, and power. He made these remarks in an interview with Channel 2 (Iran) on May 5, MEMRI reports. Hossein SalamiIranIRGC