WATCH: IRGC general claims Iran has 104 missile cities, promises military action against Israel February 20, 2025 IRGC Aerospace Force Commander General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh boasted of Iran's military strength, claiming they have thousands of missiles and UAVs and that Operation True Promise III will be carried out against Israel. IranIRGCmissiles