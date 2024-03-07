WATCH: Is Hamas blocking a hostage release deal to facilitate massive terror attack on Ramadan? March 7, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-is-hamas-blocking-a-hostage-release-deal-to-facilitate-massive-terror-attack-on-ramadan/ Email Print Is Hamas telling the truth when it says it can’t find all of the hostages and can’t provide details about their conditions?Or is Hamas stalling to plan a huge terror attack on Ramadan?JCPA President Dan Diker and Arab-Israeli journalist Khaled Abu Toameh discuss the games Hamas is playing in the recent hostage negotiations. [raffle] anti-Israel activismHamas leadershostage deal