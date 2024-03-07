Search

WATCH: Is Hamas blocking a hostage release deal to facilitate massive terror attack on Ramadan?

Is Hamas telling the truth when it says it can’t find all of the hostages and can’t provide details about their conditions?

Or is Hamas stalling to plan a huge terror attack on Ramadan?

JCPA President Dan Diker and Arab-Israeli journalist Khaled Abu Toameh discuss the games Hamas is playing in the recent hostage negotiations.



