WATCH – Israel, Morocco to build AI and Aeronautics innovation research center May 24, 2023

In another example of the flourishing ties between Israel and Morocco following the Abraham Accords, the International University of Rabat (UIR) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a center of excellence focusing on aeronautics and artificial intelligence research and innovation.