WATCH: 'Israel-Palestinian problem could end in all-out war,' says former Bush adviser July 7, 2021 Former Bush adviser Richard Perle tells i24 News that the Israel-Palestinian conflict could become an all-out war if Iran acquires nuclear weapons and unleashes Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad.