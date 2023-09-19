WATCH: Israel unveils IDF’s new AI-powered Merkava tank September 19, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israel-unveils-idfs-new-ai-powered-merkava-tank/ Email Print The Defense Ministry and IDF unveil Israel’s 5th generation Merkava tank, which took more than five years of development and production and uses artificial intelligence. Images of Barak IDF’s new battle tank pic.twitter.com/1UGLN3QKY9 — Yossi Melman (@yossi_melman) September 19, 2023 IDFIsraeli militaryMerkava