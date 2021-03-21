Search

WATCH: Israeli, Emirati companies sign deal to bring greentech innovation to region

In the footsteps of the Abraham Accords, a recently signed partnership between two Israeli and Emirati entities aims to bring greentech innovation to the Gulf region and to Israel.

Text Credit:JNS