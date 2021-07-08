WATCH: Israeli NGO ‘Save a Child’s Heart’ undeterred by pandemic, saves thousands of lives July 8, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-ngo-save-a-childs-heart-undeterred-by-pandemic-saves-thousands-of-lives/ Email Print Save a Child’s Heart, an Israel-based international humanitarian organization, gives a new lease on life amid COVID-19 to children in underdeveloped countries as well as in neighboring Palestinian-administered territories. Israeli health careIsraeli humanitarian aidIsraeli medical treatment