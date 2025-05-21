Search

WATCH: Israeli police nab arms dealer after high-speed chase in the south

Israel’s elite Desert Police unit, Yoav, captured a high-profile arms dealer in southern Israel after a high-stakes pursuit ended with officers shooting out the suspect’s tires.

