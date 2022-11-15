WATCH: Israeli pop star stuns MTV red carpet in major statement November 15, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-pop-star-stuns-mtv-red-carpet-in-major-statement/ Email Print Israeli international pop celebrity Noa Kirel appeared on the MTV Red Carpet in Germany dressed in pants with images of Kanye West and gold chains with the Star of David. Kirel, who stressed her pride in being a Jew and an Israeli, is also receiving the MTV Europe Music Award for the best Israeli act for the fifth year in a row. AntisemitismIsraeli celebritiesKanye WestNoa Kirel