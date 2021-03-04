WATCH: Israeli scientists develop breakthrough in using animal parts for electronics March 4, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-scientists-develop-breakthrough-in-using-animal-parts-for-electronics/ Email Print Scientists at Tel Aviv University have successfully wired a locust ear into a robot and say the breakthrough could pave the way for animal parts to become the microphones and cameras of the future, ILTV reports. Israeli innovationIsraeli technologyTel Aviv University