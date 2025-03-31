WATCH: Israeli search and rescue teams land in Thailand to aid in disaster relief March 31, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-search-and-rescue-teams-land-in-thailand-to-aid-in-disaster-relief/ Email Print A massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and surrounding regions, causing immense devastation and leaving over 2,056 dead and 3,900 injured, with experts warning the toll will continue to rise as rescue efforts proceed.תיעודים מפעילות צוות המומחים המשותף של צה״ל ומשרד הביטחון בתאילנדצוות מומחים משותף של צה"ל ומשרד הביטחון נחת הבוקר בבנגקוק בעקבות רעידת האדמה שהתרחשה שלשום בדרום אסיה.הצוות המורכב מקציני אוכלוסיה והנדסה של יחידת החילוץ הארצית של פיקוד העורף ובתיאום של חטיבת תבל, החל בבניית… pic.twitter.com/9bxEE1T1Ao— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 30, 2025 ทีมผู้เชี่ยวชาญจากอิสราเอลลงพื้นที่กู้ซากตึกถล่ม ที่ประเทศไทย ขอบคุณอิสราเอลมาก https://t.co/TSjQqd4GSC pic.twitter.com/3dDWx8BGPm— ติณณา ️ (@natsupha16) March 30, 2025 Earthquakesearch and rescueThailand