WATCH: Israeli soccer star becomes first Jew to play in Arab country – but is listed as Romanian

Israeli soccer star Omer Atzili, who signed a three-year contract with a team in the UAE on Wednesday, was listed as Romanian on the team's official website. Born and raised in Israel, the 29-year-old, who is the first Israeli Jews to play for an Arab country, obtained a Romanian passport in 2015.