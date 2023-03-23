WATCH: Israel’s judicial reforms explained by think tank behind the plan March 23, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israels-judicial-reforms-explained-by-think-tank-behind-the-plan/ Email Print Russell Shalev, a researcher at the Kohelet Policy Forum which helped draft the judicial reform package being passed by the Netanyahu government, explains what the reforms are and the motivation to have better representation in the judicial system. Israel Judicial SystemIsraeli democracyJudicial reformKohelet Policy Forum