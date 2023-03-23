Search

WATCH: Israel’s judicial reforms explained by think tank behind the plan

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israels-judicial-reforms-explained-by-think-tank-behind-the-plan/
Email Print

Russell Shalev, a researcher at the Kohelet Policy Forum which helped draft the judicial reform package being passed by the Netanyahu government, explains what the reforms are and the motivation to have better representation in the judicial system.