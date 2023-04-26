WATCH: Japanese celebrate Israel’s independence by singing famous Hebrew songs April 26, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-japanese-celebrate-israels-independence-by-singing-famous-hebrew-songs/ Email Print Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day, is celebrated immediately following Yom Hazikaron, Memorial Day for fallen IDF soldiers and victims of terror. Christians from Japan and Hawaii came together to show love and support for Israel by singing a moving Hebrew song of promise composed by Naomi Shemer, Israel’s ‘first lady of song and poetry.’ christian zionismIndependence DayIsrael Memorial DayJewish cultureYom Ha'atzmautYom Hazikaron