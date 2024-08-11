Search

WATCH: Kamala Harris accuses Israel of killing ‘far too many civilians’ in Gaza strike

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-kamala-harris-accuses-israel-of-killing-far-too-many-civilians-in-gaza-strike/
Email Print

Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters Saturday that the White House is ‘deeply concerned’ after Israeli forces struck a terrorist command center in Gaza over the weekend.

“Yet again, far too many civilians have been killed,” Harris said on the sidelines of a campaign rally in Arizona.



>