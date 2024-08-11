WATCH: Kamala Harris accuses Israel of killing ‘far too many civilians’ in Gaza strike August 11, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-kamala-harris-accuses-israel-of-killing-far-too-many-civilians-in-gaza-strike/ Email Print Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters Saturday that the White House is ‘deeply concerned’ after Israeli forces struck a terrorist command center in Gaza over the weekend. “Yet again, far too many civilians have been killed,” Harris said on the sidelines of a campaign rally in Arizona. airstrikegaza stripHamasIDFKamala Harris